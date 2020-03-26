|
HUDSON, FLA.- Joseph J. Nagy, Jr., 68, passed away on March 14, 2020 at Regional Medical Center Bay Point in Hudson, Fla., from a massive stroke. He was born March 25, 1951 in Kingston, N.Y., and attended Kingston High School, class of 1970. He is the son of the late Joseph J. Nagy, Sr., and Eleanor Nagy. He is survived by his two daughters, Kristy Lee Nagy Remsen and her husband Jeremy Remsen and their children Kylee Remsen, Madisyn Remsen and Austin Remsen, and Joseph’s daughter, Trisha Nagy. Also surviving are his brother and sisters: Elizabeth (John) Schaefer, Monica (Alan) Seelbach, Patricia Nagy (John Paul Davis), Melinda (Janson) Williams, Stephen Nagy (Faye McLenon), Teresa (Joseph) Carney, and Jenelle (Angel) Castro. He is survived by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers: Christopher Nagy and Michael Nagy. Joe’s loves included all of his family and lifelong friends; as well as hunting, fishing, jet skiing, and his special red truck and corvette. He loved having family gatherings and get togethers with friends and a cold brew. As per his wishes cremation arrangements were under the guidance of Prevatt Funeral Home and Crematory in Hudson, Fla. A memorial for Joseph will be scheduled at a future date with Prevatt Funeral Home in Hudson, FL for those who wish to attend. A celebration will also be held for friends and family in Kingston, N.Y. The date, time and place to be announced. http://www.lastingmemories.com/joseph-n-nagy-jr
Published in Daily Freeman on Mar. 27, 2020