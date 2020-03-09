|
|
KINGSTON- Joseph John Czerkas of Kingston, N.Y., died in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family on March 7, 2020. He was 92. Joseph was born on Aug. 27, 1927 in Moosic, Pa.; the son of John and Bridget (Sakorsky) Czerkas. Joseph was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving his country during World War II. He had worked as a Blacktop Paving Contractor and also with a sanitation business. He retired as a Stationary Engineer from the Wallkill Correctional Facility. And was also a member of the American Legion. Joe was predeceased by his loving wife Alice Louise Hummel who died in 2000. He is survived by his five children: Veda Krom and her husband Jake, Anthony Czerkas and his wife Annette, James Czerkas, Bridget DuBois and her husband Michael, and Calvin Pentz, and 17 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Besides his wife Joe was also predeceased by his son, Carr Hummel; his grandson, Michael DuBois; and Adele Sparling. Visiting will be held Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at H.B. Humiston Funeral Home, 30 42nd St., Kerhonkson. A celebration of his life will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Whitfield Cemetery. To send a personal condolence to Joe’s family please visit humistonfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/joseph-john-czerkas
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 10, 2020