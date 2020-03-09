Home

POWERED BY

Services
H B Humiston Funeral Home
30 42Nd St
Kerhonkson, NY 12446
(845) 626-3331
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Czerkas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph John Czerkas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph John Czerkas Obituary
KINGSTON- Joseph John Czerkas of Kingston, N.Y., died in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family on March 7, 2020. He was 92. Joseph was born on Aug. 27, 1927 in Moosic, Pa.; the son of John and Bridget (Sakorsky) Czerkas. Joseph was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving his country during World War II. He had worked as a Blacktop Paving Contractor and also with a sanitation business. He retired as a Stationary Engineer from the Wallkill Correctional Facility. And was also a member of the American Legion. Joe was predeceased by his loving wife Alice Louise Hummel who died in 2000. He is survived by his five children: Veda Krom and her husband Jake, Anthony Czerkas and his wife Annette, James Czerkas, Bridget DuBois and her husband Michael, and Calvin Pentz, and 17 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Besides his wife Joe was also predeceased by his son, Carr Hummel; his grandson, Michael DuBois; and Adele Sparling. Visiting will be held Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at H.B. Humiston Funeral Home, 30 42nd St., Kerhonkson. A celebration of his life will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Whitfield Cemetery. To send a personal condolence to Joe’s family please visit humistonfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/joseph-john-czerkas
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -