Home

POWERED BY

Services
George J. Moylan Funeral Home - Rosendale
2053 Rte 32
Rosendale, NY 12472
(845) 658-3139
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Beitl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph M. Beitl

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph M. Beitl Obituary
COTTEKILL- Joseph M. Beitl, 82, of Cottekill died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Albany Stratton Veterans Administration Hospital. He was born in Jersey City, N.J., June 12, 1937; a son of the late John and Marie Eastmead Beitl. A Cottekill resident for many years, Joe owned and operated Ulster Enterprises for the past 60 years, an agricultural transport business that continues to serve Ulster County and beyond. Joe was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War. He was a member and past commander of the Joseph C. Hassett Memorial Post 686 Veterans of Foreign Wars, a member of Rosendale - Tillson Post 1219 American Legion, and Ulster County American Legion. He was also a member of the Draft Horse Association and a former member of the Rosendale Volunteer Fire Department. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Beatrice Beitl; his children, Joann Skerritt, Diane Beitl, Joseph C. Beitl, all of Saugerties, Shane Beitl of Cottekill; four stepchildren, Sandy Emashowski of Glenford, Susan Ross of Florida, George Mills of New Paltz, and Georgia Mills of Catskill; a brother, John Beitl of New Jersey; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.Visitation for family and friends will be 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at the George J. Moylan Funeral Home Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale. At 3 p.m. there will be services by the American Legion Post 1219 and VFW Post 686. Cremation will be held privately. Memorial donations are requested to the veteran groups that were a large part of Joe's life. (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com) http://www.lastingmemories.com/joseph-m-beitl
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -