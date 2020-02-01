|
COTTEKILL- Joseph M. Beitl, 82, of Cottekill died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Albany Stratton Veterans Administration Hospital. He was born in Jersey City, N.J., June 12, 1937; a son of the late John and Marie Eastmead Beitl. A Cottekill resident for many years, Joe owned and operated Ulster Enterprises for the past 60 years, an agricultural transport business that continues to serve Ulster County and beyond. Joe was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War. He was a member and past commander of the Joseph C. Hassett Memorial Post 686 Veterans of Foreign Wars, a member of Rosendale - Tillson Post 1219 American Legion, and Ulster County American Legion. He was also a member of the Draft Horse Association and a former member of the Rosendale Volunteer Fire Department. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Beatrice Beitl; his children, Joann Skerritt, Diane Beitl, Joseph C. Beitl, all of Saugerties, Shane Beitl of Cottekill; four stepchildren, Sandy Emashowski of Glenford, Susan Ross of Florida, George Mills of New Paltz, and Georgia Mills of Catskill; a brother, John Beitl of New Jersey; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.Visitation for family and friends will be 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at the George J. Moylan Funeral Home Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale. At 3 p.m. there will be services by the American Legion Post 1219 and VFW Post 686. Cremation will be held privately. Memorial donations are requested to the veteran groups that were a large part of Joe's life. (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com) http://www.lastingmemories.com/joseph-m-beitl
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 2, 2020