|
|
Joseph M. Ferraro, Jr. SAUGERTIES- Joseph M. Ferraro, Jr., died Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, N.Y. He was 77 years old. Born Aug. 19, 1941 in Glasco; he was the son of Joseph Ferraro, Sr., and Rose Petramale Ferraro. On Oct. 28, 1961 he married his beloved wife of 57 years, Barbara Riccardi. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Throughout a successful 30-year career at IBM, Joe was promoted through multiple levels of management, rising from manufacturing machine operator to Fourth Line Manager of a staff of more than a thousand. The accomplishments and friendships Joe made at IBM were a great source of pride and pleasure. He retired in 1993, and went on to enjoy a long and happy retirement, helping to raise his grandchildren, and serving as a member of Saint Joseph’s Holy Name Society. He loved woodworking; he filled his home and the homes of his children with beautiful hand-crafted furniture, which will be a legacy to remember for generations to come. For the many who knew and loved him, he will surely be remembered for his captivating stories and jokes. An avid Giants and Yankees fan, he also enjoyed hunting. He truly cherished his grandchildren and was open to any adventure they wanted to take him on. In addition to his loving wife, survivors include two children, Joseph “Chip” Ferraro, III, (and his wife Galia), and Michele “Mitchy” Winters; four grandchildren: Anastasia and Odin Ferraro, and Kerry Jr. and Kyle Winters; his brother, Dennis and his wife Elaine; and his sister-in-law, MaryAnn Riccardi with whom he shared a special bond. He was predeceased by his daughter, Gina Ferraro; his infant grand-daughter, Dea Francesca Ferraro; his son-in-law, Kerry Winters; and four siblings, Sal and Dominic Ferraro, Jane Brandt and Thelma Wells. A procession will form 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, March 4, 2019, at Buono Funeral Service, Inc. and then proceed to St. Joseph’s Church in Glasco where a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment with full military honors will follow immediately in St. Mary of the Snow Cemetery in Barclay Heights. Friends and family may call Monday from 2 until 4 p.m. and 7 until 9 p.m. at Buono Funeral Service, Inc. Please offer your condolences for Joe and his family at www.BuonoFu neralService.com.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 3, 2019