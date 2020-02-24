|
|
GLASCO- Joseph M. Marino, 74, of Glasco died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck, N.Y. Surviving is his wife, Kathleen Marino; his daughter, Kimberly Petramale and her husband Louis; and his grandchildren, Morgan, Brian, and Jason. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com The Marino family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral procession will form 9:15 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. A 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Joseph's Church, Glasco. Entombment in the Wiltwyck Community Mausoleum. Full obituary to be published when completed. http://www.lastingmemories.com/joseph-m-marino
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 25, 2020