Home

POWERED BY

Services
George J. Moylan Funeral Home - Rosendale
2053 Rte 32
Rosendale, NY 12472
(845) 658-3139
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Magliocco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Magliocco III


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Magliocco III Obituary
ROSENDALE- Jospeh Magliocco, III, of Rosendale, died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his home. He was born in New York, N.Y., Aug. 23, 1944; a son of the late Joseph II and Pauline Ditta Magliocco. A longtime are resident Joe had been employed as a clerk at the Rosendale Food Center for many years prior to his retirement. Joe was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Peter's Parish in Rosendale. He also enjoyed playing BINGO and could be found everywhere there was a game held. Joseph is survived by his spouse, Patrick Hennessey with whom he was together for more than 30 years and married since 2012; three sisters, Joyce Pereira and her husband Ed of Tillson, Louise Arcuri and husband Vincent of Long Island, and Angel Saporito and husband Al of California; and a step son, Edward Greenfield of Rosendale. Also survive by 25 nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents Joseph was predeceased by two brothers. In the interest of public safety and N.Y. State mandates there will be no services at this time. Cremation will be held privately. The family is planning a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial in August with inurnment in the Margaretville Cemetery. George J. Moylan Funeral Home Inc., Rosendale, is assisting the family with arrangements. (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com) http://www.lastingmemories.com/joseph-magliocco-iii
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -