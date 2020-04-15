|
|
ROSENDALE- Jospeh Magliocco, III, of Rosendale, died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his home. He was born in New York, N.Y., Aug. 23, 1944; a son of the late Joseph II and Pauline Ditta Magliocco. A longtime are resident Joe had been employed as a clerk at the Rosendale Food Center for many years prior to his retirement. Joe was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Peter's Parish in Rosendale. He also enjoyed playing BINGO and could be found everywhere there was a game held. Joseph is survived by his spouse, Patrick Hennessey with whom he was together for more than 30 years and married since 2012; three sisters, Joyce Pereira and her husband Ed of Tillson, Louise Arcuri and husband Vincent of Long Island, and Angel Saporito and husband Al of California; and a step son, Edward Greenfield of Rosendale. Also survive by 25 nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents Joseph was predeceased by two brothers. In the interest of public safety and N.Y. State mandates there will be no services at this time. Cremation will be held privately. The family is planning a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial in August with inurnment in the Margaretville Cemetery. George J. Moylan Funeral Home Inc., Rosendale, is assisting the family with arrangements. (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com) http://www.lastingmemories.com/joseph-magliocco-iii
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 16, 2020