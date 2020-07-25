1/1
Dr. Joseph N. Rienzi
BOCA RATON, FLA.- Originally from Long Island, N.Y.; Dr. Joseph N. Rienzi passed away on July 10, 2020 in Boca Raton, Fla., at age 74. A local OBGYN for many years in Kingston, N.Y., before a horse-riding incident caused him toretire. His patients will remember his “Howdy ma’am, I’m Doctor Joe”, his cowboy boots and overalls, and the dogs in the office that you could pet while awaiting your visit. You might even get a chance to feed a baby goat on the right day. Always surrounded by animals from parrots to turtles to his ever- present dogs. His love for animals was obvious to those around him. When he was running late you might be served coffee and cookies in the waiting room by the Doctor himself. He embodied the Dr. Suess quote: “Why fit in when you were made to stand out?” His commitment to his patients defined him. Any and all problems were met with knowledge, compassion, and determination. Joe was a supporter of women’s rights and a man that admired and honored women. No one was turned away as his patient; a live chicken or a carton of eggs were acceptable payments for his services. The residency program benefitted from his support for many years as well. Teaching was one of his passions and his leadership encouraged those around him to explore their potential and achieve more than they thought possible. All of life was celebrated, every holiday was celebrated, every graduation, every wedding, every new job, or every new baby. He is survived by his forever friend “Bertie” (Roberta) and by many other friends, colleagues, and former patients. Under the care of Babione-Kraer Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Boca Raton, Fla. At this time there is no memorial or service planned. If you would like to leave a message for Dr. Joe please do so on the Freeman Legacy page. “Angels fly because they take themselves lightly.”- GK ChestertonFly High Dr. Joe http://www.lastingmemories.com/dr-joseph-n-rienzi

Published in the Daily Freeman from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
July 25, 2020
Always an angel...birthed my four babies with Dr Joe. Got my beautiful katie because of cowboy! Rest in Peace Doc......❤
Sue Salzmann
Friend
