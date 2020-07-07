RED HOOK - Joseph P McLaughlin passed away peacefully on July 4, 2020. Formerly of West Paterson, N.J., Joe lived in Red Hook since 1986, where he was the owner of A-1 Pools. He served in the U.S. Army, was a former New Jersey Policeman, and formerly worked in Regional Security for A&P. Joe believed in being involved in his community. Joe was a Councilman in West Paterson, N.J. Since living in Red Hook, he was a proud sponsor of the Red Hook Little League, Red Hook Little League Softball, and sponsored/played for many years in the Red Hook Over 40 Softball league. Joe is survived by his wife of 33 years, Pietrina; along with his loving children, Daniel (Karen) McLaughlin, Pennie (Joseph Keith) McLaughlin, Joseph McLaughlin, Jr., and Mark (Deanne) McLaughlin; his seven grandchildren, Alexandra (Robert) Ellam, Samantha McLaughlin, Danielle (Joseph) Gianndrea, Ryan McLaughlin, Nicholas McLaughlin, Siena Carlos, and Nicole Verduin; and his two great-grandchildren, Lilliana and Gabriella Ellam. Joe is also survived by his two stepsons, William (Jeanine) and Michael (Tina) Hogan; a granddaughter, Ava Hogan; a sister for whom he cherished, Anne Wehrle; along with many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. His parents, Palma, and Lionel McLaughlin; his stepfather, Clarence; his first wife and mother to his children Virginia; a daughter, Debra; a sister, Palma; and a brother Lionel, all predecease him. Anyone who knows Joe will have memories of his ready smile and many wisecracks that kept us all laughing. Due to COVID restrictions, services for Joe will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made in Joseph’s memory to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105-1942, www/stjude.org/memorial. Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, N.Y. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com
. http://www.lastingmemories.com/joseph-p-mclaughlin-1