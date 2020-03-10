|
HURLEY- Joseph P. Murphy, 92, of Hurley, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Northern Dutchess Hospital. Born March 11, 1927, in Buffalo, N.Y.; he was a son of the late Edward and Catherine Joyce Murphy. He was predeceased by his brother, Edward, and sister, Regina. Joe saw duty in both Worl War II and the Korean conflict as a member of the U.S. Navy. A graduate of Syracuse University, he joined the IBM corporation in 1955 as a typewriter salesman in the Buffalo business office. He worked for IBM for over 33 years, with postings to offices in Bethesda, Md., White Plains, Kingston, Poughkeepsie, and Osaka, Japan. He finished his career with a posting to corporate offices in Armonk, N.Y. Joe is survived by his wife of 62 years, Virginia (Makey); five children, Kathryn Murphy of Cornwall, N.Y., Joseph P. Murphy, Jr., and wife Amanda of Glenford, N.Y., Elizabeth Wensberg and husband Peter of Strafford, N.H., Mollie Berg and husband Richard of Red Hook, N.Y., and Nellie Spacek and husband Christopher of Brecksville, Ohio. Nine grandchildren, Garrett, Sophia, Ander, Shannon, Madeline, Leah, Benjamin, Landry, and Harper, and many nieces and nephews also survive. Family and friends may pay their respects at the Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home, 411 Albany Ave., Kingston, N.Y., on Friday, March 13, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 11:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Church, 242 Wall St. Kingston, N.Y., at 12:00 noon. Interment with military honors by the Joyce Schirick VFW Post 1386 will follow in The Hurley Cemetery. The family requests that memorial donations be made to the Hurley Heritage Society, 52? Main St., Hurley, N.Y., 12443. Online condolences may be left for Joe’s family by visiting www.SimpsonHammerl.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/joseph-p-murphy
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 11, 2020