Joseph P. Nalepa, Jr. HURLEY- Joseph P. Nalepa, Jr., 72, of Hurley, died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at HealthAlliance Hospital Broadway Campus. Born in Kingston, he was a son of the late Joseph and Emma Berardi Nalepa, Sr. Joseph loved life and his family. He was an avid outdoors man, who enjoyed hunting, the mountains, golfing and betting on horses. Joseph is survived by his wife of 46 years, Linda Denter Nalepa of Hurley; two children, Jason Nalepa of Kingston and Hilary Nalepa of Hurley, and two sisters, Anne Nalepa of Highland and Fran Rossi and her husband Keith of Kingston. In addition to his parents, Joseph was predeceased by a sister, Catherine Nalepa. The family will receive friends at the Simpson-Gaus Funeral Home, 411 Albany Ave., on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A Memorial Service will follow at 12 noon at the funeral home. Interment will be held privately. Simpson-Gaus Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. The family requests that memorial donations be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, P.O. Box 5028, Hagerstown, Md., 21741-9901 or Hudson Valley Hospice, 400 Aaron Ct., Kingston, N.Y., 12401. Online condolences may be left for the family of Joseph by visiting www.SimpsonGaus.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Sept. 4, 2019