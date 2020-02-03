|
SAUGERTIES-Joseph P. Roberti, age 77, died on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Westchester Medical Center. He was born on Oct. 14, 1942 in Manhattan to the late Pasquale and Theodora (Puma) Roberti. Joe was a lifelong Saugerties resident and graduated from St. Mary of the Snow Elementary School and Saugerties High School Class of 1960. He retired after a long career as a Civil Engineer for the New York State Department of Transportation and the New York State Thruway Authority. He was a parishioner of St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church in Glasco, N.Y., where he was a member of the Holy Name Society. A dedicated member of the Saugerties community, he served as Chairman of the Zoning Board of Appeals and as a member the Lion's Club, for which he helped organize the annual Easter Egg Hunt. Joe played softball in the Saugerties Athletic Association as a member of the Glasco Athletic Club, winning multiple championships. He was inducted in the Saugerties Sports Hall of Fame in 1999. Joe also held several leadership positions with the Saugerties Republican Committee. Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Mary(Rinaldi) Roberti; his son, Joseph Roberti; daughter, Doreen Roberti, both of Saugerties; grandchildren Hannah Roberti, Jeffrey Roberti, and Aaron Roberti, all of Saugerties, and U.S. Navy Airman Jacob Roberti of Pensacola, Fla. The family will be gathering privately to honor his life. Donations in his name may be made to: Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, Calif., 91365 https://www.garysinisefoundation.org Please offer your condolences for Joe and his family online at www.BuonoFuneralService.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/joseph-p-roberti
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 4, 2020