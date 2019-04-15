|
Joseph R. Loerzel SALISBURY, MD.- Joseph R. Loerzel, 88, formerly of Blue Mt. Manor Rd., Saugerties, died Sunday, April 14, 2019, at his residence in Maryland. Born April 17, 1930 in Saugerties; he was the son of the late Francis and Sadie Loerzel. Joe graduated from Saugerties High School in 1948. He entered the Navy in 1948 and was honorably discharged in 1949. He worked as a welder at Central Hudson from 1951-1990. He was a devoted member of the First Baptist Church of Rhinebeck and Faith Baptist Church in Salisbury, Md.. Joe was a loyal supporter of the Saugerties Animal Shelter. He was a former member of the Athens Senior Citizens Club and the Saugerties Fish and Game Club. As a youth, he played baseball for the Saugerties American Legion Team. His passions included motorcycles, sports cars, hunting, collecting guns, and making wooden canes. He was predeceased by his wife of 66 years, Lorraine in 2018, and his brothers, Richard and William Loerzel. He is survived by a Sister, Virginia Brackett of Salisbury, Md.; his nephews, Raymond Brackett of Salisbury, Md., and Daniel Malitz of Charlotte, N.C.; and his nieces, Lorraine Helf and Suzanne Case of San Jose, Calif., and Charlene Wassman from Campbell, Calif. His Funeral Service will be held 10 a.m. Thursday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Friends will be received on Wednesday 7 to 9 p.m. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family at SeamonWilseyFuneral Home.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 17, 2019