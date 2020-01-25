|
KINGSTON- Joseph R. McGrane, Sr., 93, of Lafayette Ave., Kingston, died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at HealthAlliance Hospital Broadway Campus. Born Nov. 11, 1926 in Kingston; he was the son of the late Thomas and Francis (Powell) McGrane. Joseph served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He worked as a sales representative for Sunshine Biscuits in New York City. Previously employed aboard Tug Boats on The Hudson River, New York Harbour, and The New York Canal System. He was involved in local politics where he served as Second Ward Alderman in 1972 for eight years and was elected the Alderman at Large for twelve years. He enjoyed golfing, vacations at the Cape, and was an avid reader. He is survived by his children: Kathleen McGrane, Joseph R. McGrane, Jr., Mary McGowan and her husband Jerry, and Michael McGrane; grandchildren, Travis and Casey LaFevre, Joseph R. McGrane, III, Brandon, Cole, and Taylor McGrane, and Tara Amodio (Brendan); great-granchidlren, Shaymus and Jonas Amodio; and his brother, Thomas McGrane. He is predeceased by his wife, Catherine A. (Roach) McGrane, and his sister, Delores Crowley. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Tuesday from 3 to 6 p.m. A funeral procession will form at the funeral home on Wednesday at 9 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. at Saint Joseph's Church. Burial will follow at Saint Mary's Cemetery. http://www.lastingmemories.com/joseph-r-mcgrane-sr
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 26, 2020