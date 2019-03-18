|
|
Joseph R. Murray SAUGERTIES- Joseph R. Murray, 73, of Echo Hill Rd. died Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the Kingston Hospital. Born Feb. 12, 1946 in Manhattan; he was the son of the late Thomas and Eunice Murray. A Veteran of the U.S. Army he served during the Vietnam War. He was employed as a iron worker with Local #40 in Manhattan. A Saugerties area resident since 2013 he was a member of the International Association of Bridge and Structural Iron Workers Local #40 out of N.Y.C. His Funeral Procession will form 9:15 a.m. Tuesday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John and Lafayette Sts. Thence to St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church where at 10:00 a.m. a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Friends will be received Monday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Joe’s Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFu neralHome.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 19, 2019