SAUGERTIES- Joseph Riccio "MacGuyver", 90, of Route 32 Saugerties died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Born May 1, 1930 in Glasco, N.Y., the youngest of five children he is the son of late John and Angelina (Nero) Riccio. Joseph served our country in U.S. Army during the Korean War, stationed in Germany. He worked 31 years for Solite as a crusher operator, Local Union 825 Engineers, lane construction working on the formation of the New York State Thruway, Local Union 17 and for Perrini Construction doing bridge work for the Thruway. Joseph was currently a parishioner at Saint Joseph's Church Glasco, a life member of Glasco Fire Department (72 years), former member of Messina Lodge Order of Sons of Italy, and American Cancer Society Relay for Life (Saugerties). He enjoyed his vegetable garden, chestnut harvesting, tinkering around the house, and working on automobiles. Joseph is survived by his wife, Frances (Alecca) Riccio whom he married on Sept. 29, 1957 at Saint Mary's Church in Kingston, N.Y.; his daughter, Denise Kelder and her husband John of Saugerties; and his son, Joseph Riccio Of Saugerties (Lisa Pugliese) and her children, Linzey and Victoria Pugliese. Grandchildren: Dennis Kelder and his wife Mandy and her children Brittany Hanzl and her husband John and Darren Chlud, Angelina Kelder and her children Haley and Bradley Williams and Kymani Jones; a sister-in-law, Roselyn Ricco; as well as many nieces, nephews, Godchildren, and cousins also survive. Joseph was predeceased by his siblings: Emily Spada, Mary Snyder, Anthony "Tony" Riccio, Nicholas Riccio, and his grandson Joseph Francis Riccio, Jr. The family would like to thank Dr. Elizabeth Costley, and Dr. Alfonso Cutugno for their excellent care. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com
Friends will be received at the funeral home Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m . A funeral procession forms Monday at the funeral home at 10:00am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St Joseph's Church Glasco, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Saint Mary of the Snow Cemetery, Barclay Heights. Visitors must wear a face covering and social distancing may limit capacity inside the funeral home and church. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to The Joseph F. Ricco, Jr. memorial fund P.O. Box 2207 Kingston, N.Y., 12401. http://www.lastingmemories.com/joseph-riccio