Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Buboltz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph S. Buboltz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph S. Buboltz Obituary
KINGSTON- Joseph S. Buboltz, 68, of Kingston died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at HealthAlliance Hospital, Broadway Campus. Born Oct. 4, 1951, in Kingston; he was a son of the late Leo and Rita (Herrick) Buboltz. As a young man, Joseph started his career as a journeyman electrician eventually becoming a master electrician working for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers 363 Union for over 40 years until retirement. He was an avid golfer. Surviving is his brother, Raymond J. Buboltz; his sister-in-law, Sally P. Buboltz; his nieces, Melissa Smith, Rebecca Buboltz, and Lindsey Bradford; and also surviving are his close friends, Gary Greene, Don Dobrosky, and Tim Doyle. His brother, Leo Buboltz, died previously. Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com Memorial visitation will be held Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. A memorial service will begin at 7 p.m. Inurnment will be private in Saint Mary's Cemetery. http://www.lastingmemories.com/joseph-s-buboltz
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
Download Now