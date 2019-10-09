|
KINGSTON- Joseph S. Buboltz, 68, of Kingston died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at HealthAlliance Hospital, Broadway Campus. Born Oct. 4, 1951, in Kingston; he was a son of the late Leo and Rita (Herrick) Buboltz. As a young man, Joseph started his career as a journeyman electrician eventually becoming a master electrician working for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers 363 Union for over 40 years until retirement. He was an avid golfer. Surviving is his brother, Raymond J. Buboltz; his sister-in-law, Sally P. Buboltz; his nieces, Melissa Smith, Rebecca Buboltz, and Lindsey Bradford; and also surviving are his close friends, Gary Greene, Don Dobrosky, and Tim Doyle. His brother, Leo Buboltz, died previously. Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com Memorial visitation will be held Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. A memorial service will begin at 7 p.m. Inurnment will be private in Saint Mary's Cemetery. http://www.lastingmemories.com/joseph-s-buboltz
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 10, 2019