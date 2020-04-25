|
DOLGEVILLE, N.Y.- Joseph S. Petrolino, III, 54, of Stahl Road died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at the Little Falls Hospital, Little Falls, N.Y. He was born on Nov. 23, 1965 in Brooklyn, the son of Joseph and Genevieve Esposito Petrolino. Besides his parents of Glasco, survivors include a sister: Theresa Anne and her husband, Louis Nigro and a nephew Louis Nigro all of Staten Island. In the interest of public safety and the mandates by the Governor of NYS his visitation and funeral service were held privately at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Interment followed in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Barclay Heights. Further obituary information and expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Joseph’s Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/joseph-s-petrolino-iii
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 26, 2020