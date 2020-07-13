SAUGERTIES- Joseph W. Carrubba, 64, of Mountain View Avenue died suddenly while visiting family on Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Midlothian, Va. Born July 9, 1956 in Kingston; he was the son of the late Joseph “Buddy” and Francis “June” Carrubba. A graduate of the Class of 1974 at Coleman Catholic High School, Joe went on to Ulster County Community College where he met his beloved wife Barbara and then earned his bachelor’s degree from the State University of New York at Albany. He was employed for more than 30 years at IBM in Kingston and Poughkeepsie as a Delivery Project Executive, retiring in 2013. Joe loved the Hudson Valley, was an avid hunter and fisherman, and always took opportunities to be outside. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and son – family meant everything to Joe. He was the first one to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. He was a member of the Wittenberg Sportsman Club, the Sons of the American Legion, the IBM Quarter Century Club, and a former member of the Saugerties Lions Club. Survivors include his wife, the former Barbara Gardner, a son; Joseph Carrubba and his wife Lauren of Manhattan; a daughter, Christine Ashleman and her husband Gregory of Midlothia; two brothers, James Carrubba of Lake Katrine and John Carrubba of Catskill; and three grandchildren, Abigail and Grayson Ashleman and Juliette Carrubba. Several nieces and nephews also survive. His Funeral Procession will form 9:15 a.m. Thursday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John & Lafayette Sts., Saugerties thence to St. Mary of the Snow where at 10 a.m. a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Kingston. Friends will be received on Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. Facial masks are required and occupancy rules will be in effect. Expressions of condolences may be shared with the family at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/joseph-w-carrubba