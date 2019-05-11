|
|
Joseph W. DeCicco, CATSKILL- Joseph W. DeCicco, 62, of Catskill died unexpectedly Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Hudson. Born Aug. 21, 1956 in Catskill, he was the son of Claire (Rice) DeCicco and the late Joseph DeCicco. Joseph graduated from Catskill High School in 1974. He worked in his parents store, Joe’s Food Market, until his enlistment in the Navy. A veteran of the United States Navy, Joseph proudly served on the USS Aylwin FF-1081 from 1974 to 1978. He spoke often of the friendships and memories made during that time. After he was discharged from the Navy Joseph worked as a correctional officer in the New York State Corrections Department at Coxsackie. Following that he was employed for nearly 30 years by Central Hudson retiring as a Line Clearance Foreman. Since his retirement he has volunteered with Samaritan’s Purse where his faith and desire to help others were put to good use assisting families with clean up efforts following natural disasters around the USA. He enjoyed traveling the country in his RV and meeting new friends at all of his stops. He was a man full of love and laughter. As a younger man he enjoyed building and working on cars in his spare time. It was a labor of love and he beamed with pride at the finished product. Joseph had a love for the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing in the Adirondacks. This love was taught to him early in life by is grandfather the late William W. Rice. They shared a special bond that instilled many strong values that could been seen throughout the remainder of Joseph’s life. In addition to his mother, Joseph is survived by his wife of 15 years, Susan DeCicco; his children, Sarah DeCicco, Amy J. VanDenburgh and her husband Justin, Zachary Zahorsky, and Nicholas Zahorsky; his grandchildren, Jace and Joseph Vandenburgh. In addition, he was anxiously awaiting Sarah’s first child, his first granddaughter, in October. Joseph is also survived by his extended Kings Fire Church family. Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. and a memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Kings Fire Church. 865 Neighborhood Rd., Lake Katrine, N.Y. 12449.
Published in the Daily Freeman on May 12, 2019