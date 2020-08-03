SAUGERTIES- Joseph W. Pilz, 85, of Bellwood Road, died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at the Kingston Hospital. Born on Nov. 26, 1934 in Kingston; he was the son of the late Anna and Walter M. Pilz. Joe was a parishioner of St. John The Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, in Centerville, N.Y. A 36 year employee of IBM in Kingston, Joe was a member of the Quarter Century Club, retiring in 1991. Joe also served, for 8 years in the 854th unit of the U.S. Army Reserves. Active in his community, Joe was a lifetime member and past commissioner of the Saxton Fire Company, also playing on their SAA Men’s Softball Team during the 1970’s and 1980’s. In 1992 he joined the officiating squad of the Central Hudson Valley Football Officials Association, where he officiated at many high school games throughout the Hudson Valley. He also enjoyed umpiring the SAA Womens Softball League. Joe bowled in the Monday Night League at Saugerties Bowlers Club and ran in many Kingston Classic Races and People’s Place Turkey Trot runs. Predeceased by his beloved wife of 59 years Ethel; son, Kevin; granddaughter, Jennifer Connolly; brother and sister, Walter G. Pilz and Marie Dewitt; and son-in-law, Mark Tobiassen. Survivors include four sons: Joseph (Sheena), Walter, Kenneth (Waltraud) and Ronald (Cookie); two daughters, Deborah Pilz Tobiassen and Mary (John) Connolly; a sister, Anna Wamsley; sister-in-law, Terry Pilz; 13 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren: Alivia and Alexa Pilz and Gary Williams, III; and several nieces and nephews. His Funeral Procession will form 9:15 a.m. Thursday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., Corner of John and Lafayette Sts. Thence to St. John the Evangelist where at 10a.m. a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Friends will be received Wednesday frome 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Further obituary information and expressions of condolence may be shared with Joe’s Family on his Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/joseph-w-pilz