HURLEY- It is with deep sadness that the Reilly family announces that on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, Joseph W. Reilly, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at the age of 87. Joe was born Nov. 14, 1931 in Saugerties, N.Y. to the late Joseph J. Reilly and Helen A. Storms Reilly. He attended St. Joseph's School in Kingston and Kingston High School. Joe served in the U.S. Coast Guard. On April 2, 1956 he married Eileen Durkin. They raised three sons and a daughter. Joe retired from Rotron in 1986 after 28 years. He had a passion for hunting, fishing, and wood working. He built a beautiful home for his family. He was known for his love of nature, his quick wit and compassionate kindness. He was predeceased by his son, Jason, and his parents, Joe and Helen. He leaves behind his loving wife of 63 years, Eileen Reilly; his loving children, Joseph Reilly (Anna), Maureen Torsone (Anthony), and Sean Reilly (Toni); his seven grandchildren, Jamie Reilly, Kristy Neal (Jason), Rebecca and Ian Reilly, Nick, Mary and Mike Torsone; and his two great-grandchildren, Ethan and Aidan Neal. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com The Reilly family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 12 p.m. at Saint John's Roman Catholic Church Holly Hills. Burial will follow at Saint Mary's Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to Hudson Valley Hospice, 374 Violet Avenue, Poughkeepsie, N.Y., 12601. http://www.lastingmemories.com/joseph-w-reilly
Published in the Daily Freeman on Sept. 30, 2019