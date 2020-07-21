1/1
Joseph W. Williams
1945 - 2020
SAUGERTIES- Joseph W. Williams, 75, of Charles Smith Rd. died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at St. Peter’s Hospital. Born March 10, 1945 in Powhatan Point, Ohio; he was the son of the late Delmas and Hazel Williams. After graduating from Powhatan Point High School in 1963, he served in the U.S. Navy where he was honorably discharged after ten years of service. He then began a career at IBM until his retirement in 2000. Survivors include his wife, Patricia, with whom he would have celebrated their 42nd Wedding Anniversary on July 20, 2020; two sons from a previous marriage, Joseph Williams, Jr., and Michael Williams and their respective families; two sisters, Louise Britton and Donna Palmer; and a brother, Charles Williams. He was predeceased by his four siblings: Robert Messenger, John, Gerald, and Richard Williams. His Funeral Service will be held privately. Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John and Lafayette Streets, Saugerties. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/joseph-w-williams

Published in the Daily Freeman from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY 12477
(845) 246-5111
