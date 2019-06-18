|
|
Joseph Zalenski RHINEBECK- Joseph Zalenski, 89, of Rhinebeck and a longtime Red Hook resident, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019, at Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck. Born on May 20, 1930, in Mineola, N.Y., he was the son of the late Vincent and Adela Choromanski Zalenski. Joseph served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He married Mary A. Kiernan on Oct. 3, 1953 in Hempstead, N.Y., and Mary survives at home in Rhinebeck. For many years, Joe was a renowned harness maker in the area and work at many of the horse farms throughout the Hudson Valley. Graveside services and interment will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Cemetery, Barrytown, N.Y. Memorial donations may be made in Joseph’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Assoc. Mid-Hudson Chapter, 2649 South Road, Suite 101, Poughkeepsie, N.Y., 12601-4027. Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, N.Y. For directions, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com.
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 19, 2019