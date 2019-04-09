|
Josephine “Josie” Banach TILLSON- Josephine “Josie” Banach, 89, a former longtime resident of Tillson passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck. She had been a resident of The Baptist Home of Brookmeade in Rhinebeck, for the past three years. She was born Aug. 28, 1929 to the late Joseph and Mary Singalevitch Banach. Josie was employed by New Paltz College as a custodian for 25 years until her retirement in 1995. She also worked at three bakeries and volunteered at Kingston Hospital for 11 years. She was member of the Marbletown Reformed Church in Stone Ridge. Josie is welcomed into Heaven by her husband, Michael; daughter, Mary Banach Chiera; as well as her brothers and sisters who passed previously. Survivors include four daughters, Christine Baber of Ledyard, Conn., Antoinette Williamson of Kerhonkson, Kathleen Morgan of Kerhonkson, Stephanie Page of Saugerties, and a son, Michael Banach of Kerhonkson. Also survived by 16 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Visitation for family and friends will be on Friday, April 12, 2019, between 3 and 6 p.m. at the George J. Moylan Funeral Home Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale. Her funeral service will follow the visitation beginning at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Rev. Karen Vande Bunte, pastor of the Marbletown Reformed Church will officiate. Cremation will be held privately and inurnment will be at St. Peter’s Cemetery, Rosendale, at a later date. (www.GJ MoylanFuneralHome.com)
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 10, 2019