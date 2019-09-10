|
Josephine H. Primo KINGSTON- Josephine H. Primo, 90, a lifelong Kingston resident passed away on Monday, Sep. 9, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born on Dec. 23, 1928, in Kingston, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Dominick and Rose (Weider) Yonta. Josephine married Emillio A. Primo, Jr., on March 13, 1948 at St. Mary’s Church in Kingston, N.Y. Emillio predeceased her on Jan. 13, 1999. Josephine’s devotion was to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her life was centered on spending time with, and traveling with her family. Her other enjoyment came from playing bingo with her many friends and going to casinos. She was a lifetime member of The Ladies Society of Santa Maria. Josephine is survived by her children, Thomas (Sharon) Primo of Haines City, Fla., Joseph J. (Michele) Primo of Kingston, N.Y., Richard ( Kimberly) Primo of Hampton, Va., Lena (Scott) Serrano of Kingston, N.Y., and Jennifer (Stephen) Costello of Kingston, N.Y.; her siblings, Jeanette Provenzano of Kingston, N.Y., and Donald Yonta of Kingston, N.Y.; her loving grandchildren, Jeffrey (Chrissie) Primo, Jamie (Peter) D’Albenzio, Megan (Christopher) Finch, Christopher (Andrea) Primo, Andrew Primo, Danielle (Richard) Parrett, Jenna Serrano, and Devin Gilbert; her great-grandchildren for which she adored, Jacob, Daniel, Matthew, Landon, Colin, Sienna, Paxton, Asher, Madden, Rylie, Evryn, and Brady; her in-laws, Nadja Yonta, Eleanor Yonta, Patricia Yonta, and Marguerite “Mickey” Primo; along with countless nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. In addition to her loving husband; two sisters, Betty Spada, and Viola Davide; and four brothers, Michael, Thomas, Vincent, and Robert Yonta, predecease her. Friends may call at the Henry J. Bruck Funeral Home on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral procession will form at 9 a.m. at the Henry J. Bruck Funeral Home, and then proceed to the Immaculate Conception Church in Kingston where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Kingston, N.Y. The Primo family would like to extend their sincere thanks to: Josephine’s niece; Laurie Hughes, her caregivers: Josee’, Melissa, and Cassandra, for their wonderful care that they helped us provide this past year; as well as Dr. Mark Montera, Amy, and Hazel at Caremount Medical. Memorial donations may be made in Josephine’s memory to the Juvenile Diabetes Association Ulster County, 19 Frederick Drive, Lake Katrine, N.Y., 12449. Arrangements are under the direction of Henry J. Bruck Funeral Home 261 Broadway, Kingston, N.Y. For directions, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.Henryj bruckfuneralhome.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Sept. 11, 2019