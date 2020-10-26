1/1
Josephine Jean Paese
ROSENDALE- Josephine Jean Paese, 87, of Rosendale, died Friday Oct. 23, 2020, at the Campbell Hall Rehabilitation Facility in Campbell Hall, N.Y. She was born in New York City, Nov. 23, 1932; a daughter of the late Joseph and Ida DiBella. Josephine had been employed at N.Y. Hospital as a Registered Nurse for several years while bringing up three wonderful children that always made her proud. She was the Assistant Director of Nursing in Kingston, N.Y. She worked at Lenape Elementary School with autistic children whom she loved. Josephine also volunteered at GOVAC Ambulance Corp. in Goshen, N.Y. Josephine was devoted to her family. In addition to her parents Josephine was predeceased her husband of 63 years Peter R. Paese, who died Oct. 6, 2017. She is survived by her three children, Mary O'Brien of New Hampton, N.Y., Peter Paese, Jr., of Garden City Park, N.Y., and Joseph Paese of Kerhonkson. Also survived by two brothers, Sal and Michael DiBella, nine grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2020, at St. Peter's Church in Rosendale. Rev. Edmund Burke will officiate. The family wishes to thank the staff at Campbell Hall Rehabilitation for their care in her time of need. The family suggest memorial donations to Ulster County SPCA, 20 Wiedy Road, Kingston, N.Y., 12401. To leave a personal condolence please visit www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/josephine-jean-paese

Published in the Daily Freeman from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
George J. Moylan Funeral Home - Rosendale
2053 Rte 32
Rosendale, NY 12472
(845) 658-3139
