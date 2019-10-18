|
|
KINGSTON- Josephine Smith, 83, of Kingston, N.Y., passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. She was born on Sept. 28, 1936 in Brooklyn, N.Y., the daughter of the late Augustine and Isabelle (Ferrara) DeVita. Josephine was married to her loving husband, Donald J. Smith, they wed on Nov. 25, 1961, and renewed their vows on May 13, 1978. She was a graduate of James Madison High School in Brooklyn, N.Y., and was a member of St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church in Kingston. She enjoyed playing Scrabble with her friends and family. Her great joy in life was taking care of her family and spending time with them, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her husband she is survived by her children, Veronica (Steven) Paverman of Pleasantville, Don (Lori) Smith of Tillson; her grandchildren, Lauren and Diane Paverman, and Christopher and Matthew Smith; and her brother, Vincent (Pauline) DeVita of Dover, Del. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, Kingston, N.Y. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday Nov. 9, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church, 242 Wall St., Kingston, N.Y., 12401. A tribute for Josephine can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/josephine-smith
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 20, 2019