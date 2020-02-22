|
LAKE KATRINE- Josephine V. Petersen, 87, of 1 Douglas Drive, died after a brief illness, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Health Alliance Hospital in Kingston, N.Y. Born May 20, 1932, in Glasco; she was the eldest of the three daughters of the late Anthony and Victoria (Konopka) Sangi. Predeceased by her husband, Robert L. Petersen, and her sister, Victoria Kosiba; survivors include her son, Eric Petersen of Lake Katrine; sister, Tonita Lezette of Saugerties; and half-sister, Deborah Seyler Friberg of North Carolina. Several nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive. In her youth, Josephine worked various jobs before taking up modeling. At first she worked as a local model, and later moved to New York City where she attended and graduated from the Barbizon Modeling School. Following her career in modeling, Josephine continued her work in New York City in the fast growing field of Airline Reservations where she was very successful. In the late 1960’s Josephine retired. Soon after, she left NYC and moved to the Hudson Valley after the birth of her only child Eric in 1970. After settling in Lake Katrine, Josephine became a stay at home mom as well as an advocate for students with learning disabilities. Later in life Josephine returned to the workforce and worked in the Food Service industry at both the Ulster Travel Plaza Restaurant and IBM Kingston cafeteria until her retirement. Josephine was a wonderful wife and mother as well as a warm, lovely woman who always had a thoughtful, caring word for everyone. She would do anything she could to brighten your day, and was always appreciative of the simplest acts of kindness from others. Her Funeral Service will be held privately with family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., corner of John and Lafayette Streets, Saugerties. Further obituary information and expressions of condolence may be shared with the family at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/josephine-v-petersen
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 23, 2020