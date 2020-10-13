1/
Josette Rita Brendle
WEST HURLEY- Josette Rita (Noe) Brendle, 80, of West Hurley, passed away Oct. 11, 2020. She was born to parents Joseph and Marie Noe in the Autumn of 1939 in Bronx, N.Y. Josette graduated from St. Catherine Academy in 1957 and received her Bachelor’s from Good Counsel College in White Plains, N.Y. She married the love of her life Franz Brendle in 1963. Josette went on to complete her Master’s degree at New Paltz. She chose to spend most of her time helping her husband pursue his dreams, until his death in 1986, but also was a substitute teacher at local schools.. Together they raised 3 children to be strong, independent, and self-sufficient while instilling how important it is to care for others, which she demonstrated by sharing her home with a number of people over the years. She instilled strong family values which shows in the closeness of her extended family in the U.S. and Germany. Josie took great pride in her children and grandchildren and is survived by her son, Joseph (Joe) Brendle and wife Kimberly (Kim) and their four sons: Jeremy Brendle, Benjamin Brendle, Nicholas Brendle, and Jonathan Brendle; her daughter, Lisbeth Brendle (Danner) and her five children: Crescentia Slovensky, Ripley Danner, Sage Danner, Mercy Danner, and Meleah Danner; and her son, Franz Brendle and his children: Arrington Brendle and Franz Hudson Brendle. She is also survived by her twin sister, Marieann Noe, and her nieces, Marie Haneke and Susanne Hauer and nephews. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Franz Brendle. Josie loved singing. As a child and young adult, she and her twin sister sang together as a duet. She was a longtime member with the Kingston Maennerchor and Dammenchor. She pursued her passion for art and was an avid gardener and decorative painter and made beautiful handmade cards. She enjoyed volunteering at Kingston Aglow and her church. Visitation will be held at Lasher Funeral Home on Oct. 15, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. Burial will be held on Oct. 16, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Woodstock Cemetery. Instead of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to either the Wesleyan Community Church of Shokan or Hudson Valley Hospice. http://www.lastingmemories.com/josette-rita-brendle

Published in the Daily Freeman from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
