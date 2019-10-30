|
|
SAUGERTIES- Joshua Gohl, 35, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at his residence.He was born on Oct. 8, 1984 in Kingston. Josh graduated Saugerties High School with the class of 2003. He played football and developed a skill working with small engines eventually becoming an auto mechanic locally. A friendly, big-hearted kid, Josh battled addiction for years, taking him away from his children at times but his love for them never diminished.His family includes his parents, Richard and Jeanice Gohl; children, Ella, Jojo, and Leila; sister, Cassandra Gohl; aunts and uncles, Peter and Regina Larson and David and Dee Morse; and cousins, Russell, Kathleen, Candice, and Peter.His Funeral Service will be held privately at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties.Family suggests donations to be made in Josh's memory to his children's Education Account. Please make donations out to his children in care of Rich Gohl, 6 Birchwood Dr. South, Saugerties, N.Y., 12477. Condolences may be shared at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/joshua-gohl
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 31, 2019