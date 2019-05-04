|
|
Joyce E. DeBerry KINGSTON- Joyce E. DeBerry, 77, a lifelong resident of Kingston, N.Y., died Monday, April 29, 2019, at Ten Broeck Commons, Lake Katrine, N.Y. Born Aug. 7, 1941 in Portsmouth, Va.; she was the daughter of the late Richard Henry Elliott and Margaret Elizabeth (Anderson) Elliott. Joyce was a graduate of IC Norcom High School, Portsmouth, Va., and attended Norfolk University. Joyce was employed as a Park Director at Block Park, and then she worked for Ulster County Dept. of Social Services as a Daycare/Foster Care Provider. Joyce attended both Pointe of Praise and Riverview Church. Joyce lead an active life, she enjoyed being with her family and friends, helping others, especially children, traveling and shopping. She is survived by her daughters, Regina M. DeBerry, Latoya White, Brianna DeBerry-Green, Kim E. DeBerry; son-in-law, Billy Wilkes, Jr.; sons, Percell F. DeBerry, III, Derick Chapman, Darrell Herry, Damien Herry, Michael Green; and sister, Margaret (Elliott) Hoskie. A host of nieces, nephews, and grandchildren also survive. Joyce is predeceased by her late husbands Percell F. DeBerry, Jr., and Pernel Grant. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, www.jv leahyfh.com Friends will be received on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Pointe of Praise Church. A Home Going Celebration will take place at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Saint Mary’s Cemetery.
Published in the Daily Freeman on May 6, 2019