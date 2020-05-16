Joyce E. Tompkins
1931 - 2020
SAUGERTIES- Joyce E. Tompkins, 89, of Main St., died, Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the Kingston Hospital. She was born on May 1, 1931 in Saugerties to the late Arnold and Sarah Latham Fiero. In her later years she volunteered many hours at the Well and was active with Alon. Survivors include her daughters, Mary Beth Chow of Saugerties, Judith Tompkins of New Paltz and Sarah (Scott) Albrecht of Berkshire; son, Arnold Tompkins of Kingston; sister, Judith Fiero of Saugerties; ten grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Hans William in 2004; infant son, Henry; infant daughter, Julie and son in law, Baron Ashanti. In the interest of public safety and the mandates by the Governor her public service will be held at a later date to be announced. A family service with interment in the Blue Mt. Cemetery will be held privately. Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Further obituary information and expressions of condolence may be posted on Joyce’s Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/joyce-e-tompkins

Published in the Daily Freeman from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
