|
|
Joyce Marie Decker VanKeuren KINGSTON- Joyce Marie Decker VanKeuren, 76, of Kingston passed peacefully at Ten Broeck Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Born on Nov. 24, 1942; she was the third of 12 children born to the late Chester and Hazel (Brought) Decker. Joyce was a graduate of New Paltz High School. She worked 32 years as a tech at Benedictine Hospital and also did home and nursing home care for many years. An avid sports fan, Joyce loved baseball, football, hockey, and tennis. Her favorite teams were the New York Yankees, New York Giants, New England Patriots, and the New York Rangers. Joyce had a big heart for the underdog and gave tirelessly of herself for her family and anyone in need. She is survived by her son, Michael VanKeuren; her daughter, Paige Salvino (Stephen); her siblings, Sharon Wurtz, Gary Decker (Carol), Glenn Decker (Debbie), Duane Decker, Jeff Decker (Cathy), Michelle Aprea (Gerard), Deirdre McCluskey (Dave); her sisters-in-law, Etty Decker and Jean Volker. Joyce was predeceased by her siblings, Chester Decker (Alice), Carol Stella (Victor), Thomas Decker, Leslie Decker, and her brother-in-law, Edward Wurtz. Joyce enjoyed a blessed abundance of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, over 75 total. A special thank you goes to the amazing staff at Ten Broeck, Catskill, and Foxhall crews. You were a wonderful blessing. Visitation and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m. Expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers may be made in the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, Tenn., 38105.
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 20, 2019