Joyce Murphy KINGSTON- Joyce Murphy, 89, of Kingston, N.Y., passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on Nov. 29, 1929 in Walden, N.Y., the daughter of the late Bernard Coughlin and Marjorie Traphagen. Joyce was married to John J. Murphy, Jr., they wed in 1986. She worked as a clerk for the Village of Ellenville, N.Y., and was an active member of St. John’s Memorial Episcopal Church located in Ellenville, as well as the Democratic Women’s Club and The NAACP. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, reading, and spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed music, especially playing the piano. Her first husband Walter Griswold died in 1980. In addition to her husband of 34 years, John Murphy, Jr., Joyce is survived by her son, Darryl Griswold and his wife Maria; son, Graham Griswold and his wife Sally; and her grandchildren, Dylan Griswold, Colin Griswold, Ryan Griswold, Caitlin Griswold, and Evan Griswold. The family would like to thank the staff of Hudson Valley Hospice for their kind and compassionate care given to Joyce. Arrangements entrusted to A. Carr & Son Funeral Home, 65 Lucas Ave., Kingston, N.Y., 12401. Services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, contributions in Joyce’s memory may be made to Hudson Valley Hospice, 400 Aaron Court, Kingston, N.Y., 12401. www.hvhospice.org. A tribute for Joyce may be found at www.CarrFH.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 31, 2019