WEST YARMOUTH, MASS.- Joyce Peck Riffenburg, 87, died Aug. 16, 2020 at her home in West Yarmouth, Mass., after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Joyce was born on Dec. 26, 1932 in Worcester, Mass. She grew up in Barre, Mass., and was the third child of George and Lillian Peck. Joyce graduated valedictorian of her high school class and obtained a Bachelor of Science degree at the University of Massachusetts in Home Economics. Upon graduation, she married her high school sweetheart, Robert Riffenburg, and devoted her life to raising her two daughters. Joyce taught at Onteora HS during the early years of her marriage. She had a love of all things pertaining to caring for her family and enjoyed gardening, cooking, sewing, and knitting. She had a love of nature and animals and was an avid horsewoman. Joyce was active in her church, The United Methodist Church of Red Hook and was involved in the choir and sang with the Ulster Choral Society. She is survived by her daughters Deborah Gillette and Cynthia Christian and their families. Joyce is the grandmother of four grandchildren and great-grandmother of three. A private memorial will take place in the Fall in Barre, Mass. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate any donations to be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation or American Cancer Society
