Joyce Phillips JESUP, GA.- Joyce Phillips of Willie Lane, Jesup Ga., died at home on March 16 2019. Born Feb. 11, 1949 in Kingston, she was a daughter of the late Burton Leroy and Ruth Ann (Williams) Beesmer. Joyce Was employed as a waitress in many Kingston area restaurants. Surviving are two sisters, Ruth Radell, Jeanne Motzer and a Bruce Beesmer all of Binnewater. Many nieces and nephews also survive. Her husband, Clarence Norman Phillips, two brothers, Burton and Chester Beesmer; and two sisters, Carol Ortlieb and Ruth Ronk, died previously. Cremation took place in Georgia. Obituary information provided as a courtesy by Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 7, 2019