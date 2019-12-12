|
|
BERLIN, PA.- Joyce W. Weaver, 94, Berlin, Pa., formerly of New Paltz, N.Y., died Dec. 12, 2019 at Meadow View Nursing Center.Born March 9, 1925 in Charlotte, N.C.; daughter of Herbert Bernard and Dora Alma (Ury) Wyndham.Preceded in death by parents; husband, John Wells Weaver, IV; and brother, Herbert Wyndham, Jr.Survived by her children: Philip D. Weaver, Highland, N.Y., Dennis J. married to the former Deborah Ale, Chesterfield, S.C., and Dody-Jane Svetahor and husband Emil J., Berlin, Pa.; grandchildren: Catrina R. McHugh, Caitlin A. Svetahor, Jake W. Weaver, and Nicholas D. Svetahor; and great-grandchildren, Owen T. and Oliver C. McHugh.She was a 1942 graduate of New Paltz High School and a 1943 graduate of Krissler Business Institute. She was formerly employed by the Central Hudson Gas & Electric Co-Op and was retired from New Paltz Central Schools. There will be no viewing or services at Joyce’s request. Private inurnment at Union Cemetery in Lloyd, N.Y. Any condolences may be sent to Dody-Jane Svetahor, 7607 Glades Pike, Berlin, Pa., 15530. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Deaner Funeral Home, Berlin. DeanerFuneralsAndCremations.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/joyce-w-weaver
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 13, 2019