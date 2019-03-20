|
Joyce Yerry Laurie KINGSTON- Joyce Yerry Laurie was born on Nov. 11, 1936 and died peacefully March 19, 2019. She made it well known she wouldn’t allow her obituary to read that she had passed, she met her creator, or she’d be crossing any bridges of any particular color. A non-denominational woman of routine, her version of church was her trademark Jack on the rocks at 5 p.m. and playing the lotto. A transplant to Texas from Kingston, N.Y., in 1973, her Yankee heritage made her damn proud, well-cultured, and well-traveled but she was a Texan by choice. Daughter of George Yerry and Hilda Walker Yerry; Joyce was also a beloved mother and grandmother “Nanny” to survivors; daughter, Pamela Laurie Donahoo; son-in-law, Bobby Donahoo; granddaughters, Lauren and Paige Donahoo; Sister-in-law, Donna Buccino Yerry; and many nieces and nephews. Her life and career carry dozens of stories and accomplishments that stand as a testament to her willful (read: stubborn) temperament and generous nature. She parasailed, held her private pilot’s license, drove convertibles, water skied, and loved snow-skiing the Catskill mountains. Her most beloved stories were from her years at “Camp”, a family property in Shandaken, N.Y. She loved fiercely and often, especially those who could debate her intelligently and entertain with the same adventure she craved. Yet, she enjoyed most her time with friends and family. Professionally, she led organizations and events as an Association Executive, frequently using her own high heels to shatter the glass ceiling of business structure. Perhaps even unconsciously, She Persisted doing whatever she could to pave the way for a future of successful women. Her ability to speak her mind candidly was what simultaneously drove her success and often got her in trouble. For anyone who’d ever met her, her sarcastic nature was a hallmark. With an Associates degree from Krissler Business Institute and her Convention Manager Certification, she proved expert at handling everything from trade show logistics, hotel negotiations, advertising, marketing, and revenue sheets for more than 30 years in the field of Association Meetings and Expositions. Her OCD tendencies made sure there was a list for just about everything. An avid and speedy reader, she kept lengthy documents to track the books she’d read from the local public library. Her evenings were marked by sitting down to watch Wheel of Fortune with her cats and her signature drink. One of her last bucket list items was a trip to see Willie Nelson sing live. Joyce died at 82, her body succumbing to severe scoliosis and acute COPD. If she had a parting message on how to live, it would be to stop smoking, but Jack Daniels is okay as long as you don’t mix it with Coke. Fiercely anti-funeral for herself, she insisted on a party. A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019, from 2 to 5 p.m. Contact the family for details, all are welcome to come share stories and memories. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the North Richland Hills Public Library or the North Richland Hills Animal Shelter in her name. She’d always say, “You’ll miss me when I’m gone!” Well, Joyce, you were right - you’re gone, and we miss you. Cheers!“I’ve lived a life that’s full. I’ve traveled each and every highway; But more, much more than this, I did it my way.” - Frank Sinatra
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 24, 2019