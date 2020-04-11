Home

SAUGERTIES- Juanita M. Jones, 81, of Saugerties passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, unexpectedly. She was born on Aug. 14, 1938 in Kingston, N.Y.; the daughter of the late Theodore and Evelyn Peterson. An area resident for many years, she was predeceased by her first husband, William Nieffer, and her second husband, Clifton Jones. Survivors include two daughters, Lorilee and her husband, John Kay, Marci and her husband, Frank Smedek; four grandchildren: Matthew Kay and his girlfriend Lara Bruce, Kristen Kay, Emily, and Abigail Smedek; siblings: Robert Peterson and Evelyn Hoban; several cousins, nieces and nephews. In the interest of public safety and mandates by the Governor of NYS Juanita’s services will be held privately. Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., Corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Family suggests donations in her memory be made to a charity of one’s choice. Further obituary information and expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Juanita’s Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/juanita-m-jones
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 12, 2020
