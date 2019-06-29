Home

Judith A. Boughton KINGSTON- Judith A. Boughton, 72, of Third Avenue, Kingston, N.Y., died at her home unexpectedly on Friday, June 28, 2019. Judy was born in Kingston on April 24, 1947; a daughter of the late Robert J. Brauer, Sr., and Florence (Fischer)Brauer. She was a graduate of Kingston High School and employed as a manager for Verizon for over 20 years until retirement. Surviving are her husband, Robert C. Boughton, Sr.; three children, Robert C. Boughton, Jr., Lori Boughton, and Kris T. Boughton and his wife Lisa; and her siblings: Robert J. Brauer, Jr., Jean Rowles, John Brauer, and Joan Dart and her husband Frank. Six grandchildren: Kayla Boughton, Allan Coddington, Krista Coddington, Ryan Boughton, Matthew Boughton, and Madison Boughton, three greatgrandchildren, and many nieces and nephews also survive. A granddaughter, Ann Marie Boughton; sister, Shirley Saulpaugh; and two brothers, William and Kevin Brauer, predeceased her. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston, N.Y. www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home Monday from 12 noon until 2 p.m. A procession will form and proceed to Montrepose cemetery for a service at the family plot.
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 30, 2019
