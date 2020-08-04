SAUGERTIES- Judith A. Fiero, 82, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinsons Disease at The Pines at Catskill. She was born on Dec. 14, 1937 in Saugerties to the late Arnold and Sarah Latham Fiero. Judith was a member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Centerville where she served as organist for many years. She also served as organist for the Katsbaan Reformed Church and was well known to be a lover of dogs. Judy was known simply as “Aunt” to her treasured nieces and nephews. Having never married, she was the consummate professional aunt, spending many wonderful hours hunting fossils and walking her dog in “the outback” or playing games with them. She often treated them to a special dinner out for their birthdays, and was quick to give raspberry kisses.She will be greatly missed by her nieces, Mary Beth Chow of Saugerties, Judith Tompkins of New Paltz, and Sarah (Scott) Albrecht of Berkshire; nephew, Arnold Tompkins of Kingston; and several grand and great-grand nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; her sister, Joyce Tompkins (May 14, 2020); and brother-in-law, H. William (Bill) Tompkins (2004). Her Funeral Procession will form 10:15 a.m. Friday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John and Lafayette Sts. Thence to St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church where at 11 a.m. a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Friends will be received on Friday from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Further obituary information and expressions of condolence may be shared with the family at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/judith-a-fiero