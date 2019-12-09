|
HIGH FALLS- Judith A. Hines, 73, of High Falls and a former resident of Bloomington died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at her home following a lengthy illness. Her loving family was by her side.An area resident for the past 45 years Judy had been employed as a switchboard operator for both the Kingston Hospital and Ulster County Community College, retiring in 2012. She was a member and past president of the Bloomington Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. She was an avid reader, enjoyed line dancing and especially enjoyed spending time with her family.She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Michael J. Hines; a daughter, Amanda Albertson of High Falls; three step children, Dawn Poundstone of Lizella, Ga., Kevin Hines of Fishkill, Kathleen Welch of Accord; a granddaughter, Ashlee McLain of Michigan; and a nephew, Fred Harries, Jr., of Bloomington.She was predeceased by a son, Charles McLain in 2003, and a sister, Roberta Harries in 1979.Visitation for family and friends will be on Thursday 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the George J. Moylan Funeral Home, Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale. Her funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at the funeral home. Rev. Nickolas Miles will officiate. Interment will be in Rosendale Plains Cemetery. The Bloomington Ladies Auxiliary will conduct services 7 p.m. Thursday evening.In lieu of flowers memorial donations are requested to Hospice of the Hudson Valley, 400 Aaron Ct., Kingston, N.Y., 12401 or to Bloomington Fire Dept./Commitment to Kids, P.O. Box 55, Bloomington, N.Y., 12411. (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com) http://www.lastingmemories.com/judith-a-hines
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 10, 2019