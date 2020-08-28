1/
Judith Ann Graham
KISSIMMEE, FLA.- Judith Ann Graham, age 77, of Kissimmee, Fla., passed away on Aug. 4, 2020. Judith was born on Sept. 10, 1942 in Kingston, N.Y., to William and Beatrice Menzel. She moved to Kissimmee over 50 years ago from Kingston, N.Y., and worked as a waitress and was of the Catholic faith. Judith is survived by her sons, Noel Graham of Kissimmee, Fla., and Patrick Graham of St. Cloud, Fla.; daughters, Amanda Butler of Orlando, Fla., and Kelly Graham of Stuart, Fla.; also grandmother of five; and a great-grandmother of five. http://www.lastingmemories.com/judith-ann-graham

Published in the Daily Freeman from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
