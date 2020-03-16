|
|
BREWSTER, MASS.- Judith M. (Judy) Murray, passed away peacefully at her home in Brewster, Mass., on Friday, March 13, 2020. She was born on June 14, 1931 in Longbranch, N.J., the youngest daughter of the late Eugene and Edyth (Davy) Maxson. She was married to William Robert Murray, Sr., who passed away Aug. 25, 2001. Judy graduated from Hartsdale High School and attended Mount Holyoke College before graduating as an R.N. from Cornell University – New York Hospital School of Nursing. She worked as a Public Health Nurse for Ulster County where she met her husband Bill. The couple lived in Flagstaff, Ariz., and Philadelphia, Pa., where they began raising their family. The family moved to Billings, Mont., before returning to Kingston in 1966. Judy returned to the U.C. Health Department and worked as a Public Health Nurse until her retirement in 1986. She and her husband Bill enjoyed traveling and camping in their R.V. and she continued to enjoy traveling after his death. She also enjoyed bird watching, boogie boarding and spending time with her family. In 2017 she moved to Brewster, Mass., to live with her daughter Alison. She became a very active member of the Fair Street Reformed Church of Kingston in 1971 and served on the Consistory and the Building and Grounds Ministry Team. In recent years she was a member of Northside Methodist Church in Brewster, Mass. She was also a volunteer with the Ulster County SPCA. Judy is survived by three of her children, Leslie M. Clark of Kingston, William R. Murray, Jr., and his wife Linda of Vienna, Va., and Alison Murray of Brewster, Mass.; her eight grandchildren, Karen Murray (Andy Rankin), Steven Murray (Sarah), Melissa Murray, Dan Murray, Chris Groelle (Sharon de Graaf), Robert Clark (Heather), Sean Clark, Timothy Clark (Mallory); and one great-grandson, Russell Everette Clark. Many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her son, Peter B. Murray, and her sisters, Barbara Boyd, Joyce Maxson, and Nancy Metz. Arrangements entrusted to the care of A. Carr & Son Funeral Home, 65 Lucas Avenue, Kingston, N.Y., where family and friends may visit on Friday, March 20, 2020, from 4 to 8p.m. The funeral service will take place on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Fair Street Reformed Church, 209 Fair Street, Kingston, N.Y. (Services subject to change, please check funeral home website or call the funeral home 845-331-0625). To leave an expression of sympathy for her family, please visit www.CarrFH.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Ulster County SPCA at www.UCSPCA.org http://www.lastingmemories.com/judith-m-murray
Published in Daily Freeman on Mar. 17, 2020