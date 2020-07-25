1/1
Judith M. Purhamus
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STONE RIDGE- Judith M. Purhamus, 81, of Stone Ridge, died Wednesday July 22, 2020 at her home. She was born in Kingston on Feb. 11, 1939; a daughter of the late George F. and Dorothy Yale Ham. She was a lifelong area resident. Judy enjoyed gardening, hiking, reading, and caring for her home and yard. She especially enjoyed spending time and visiting with her many friends throughout her home town. She is survived by a daughter, Kathy S. Anderson of Kerhonkson; a son, Michael Anderson of Stone Ridge; and a brother, John Ham of Tuxedo Park. Also survived by three grandchildren, Shane M. Regan, Cheyenne E. Regan, and William Purhamus, and two great-grandchildren, Alejandro Rivas and Dominic Rivas. Three nieces, two nephews, and many dear friends also survive. In addition to her parents Judy was predeceased by two sisters, Patricia DeWitt and Marcia McGuire. In keeping with her wishes cremation will be held privately. A Celebration of her Life will be planned at a later date. Inurnment in the High Falls Cemetery will also be at a later date. Those wishing to make a memorial donation, her family suggests the Stone Ridge Fire Company, 525 Cottekill Road, Stone Ridge, NY 12484. George J. Moylan Funeral Home, Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale is assisting the family with arrangements. (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com) http://www.lastingmemories.com/judith-m-purhamus

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George J. Moylan Funeral Home - Rosendale
2053 Rte 32
Rosendale, NY 12472
(845) 658-3139
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by dailyfreeman.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved