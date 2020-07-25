STONE RIDGE- Judith M. Purhamus, 81, of Stone Ridge, died Wednesday July 22, 2020 at her home. She was born in Kingston on Feb. 11, 1939; a daughter of the late George F. and Dorothy Yale Ham. She was a lifelong area resident. Judy enjoyed gardening, hiking, reading, and caring for her home and yard. She especially enjoyed spending time and visiting with her many friends throughout her home town. She is survived by a daughter, Kathy S. Anderson of Kerhonkson; a son, Michael Anderson of Stone Ridge; and a brother, John Ham of Tuxedo Park. Also survived by three grandchildren, Shane M. Regan, Cheyenne E. Regan, and William Purhamus, and two great-grandchildren, Alejandro Rivas and Dominic Rivas. Three nieces, two nephews, and many dear friends also survive. In addition to her parents Judy was predeceased by two sisters, Patricia DeWitt and Marcia McGuire. In keeping with her wishes cremation will be held privately. A Celebration of her Life will be planned at a later date. Inurnment in the High Falls Cemetery will also be at a later date. Those wishing to make a memorial donation, her family suggests the Stone Ridge Fire Company, 525 Cottekill Road, Stone Ridge, NY 12484. George J. Moylan Funeral Home, Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale is assisting the family with arrangements. (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com
