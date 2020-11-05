1/1
Judith M. Yinger
1954 - 2020
MIDDELTOWN- Formerly of Kingston, N.Y. Died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Garnet Orange Regional Medical Center in Goshen, N.Y. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., Aug. 21, 1954; a daughter of the late Harold and Theresa (Rowan) Josten. Judith was employed by Metropolitan Life Insurance Company until the time came to raise a family. Surviving are her Children: Donnie Yinger, Melissa Yinger, Kelly Giron and her husband Emerson,and Joseph Yinger; a sister, Lorraine Mancuso; thirteen grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Nieces and nephews survive. She was predeceased by her husband Donald Gene Yinger and a brother James Josten. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith avenue Kingston, N.Y. www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home Sunday 12 to 2 p.m. Prayers at 1:45 p.m. Face coverings are required and social distancing may limit the capacity in the funeral home. Burial will be in Calverton National Cemetery Calverton, N.Y., Monday at 1 p.m. http://www.lastingmemories.com/judith-m-yinger

Published in the Daily Freeman from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
NOV
9
Burial
01:00 PM
Calverton National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
