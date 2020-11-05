MIDDELTOWN- Formerly of Kingston, N.Y. Died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Garnet Orange Regional Medical Center in Goshen, N.Y. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., Aug. 21, 1954; a daughter of the late Harold and Theresa (Rowan) Josten. Judith was employed by Metropolitan Life Insurance Company until the time came to raise a family. Surviving are her Children: Donnie Yinger, Melissa Yinger, Kelly Giron and her husband Emerson,and Joseph Yinger; a sister, Lorraine Mancuso; thirteen grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Nieces and nephews survive. She was predeceased by her husband Donald Gene Yinger and a brother James Josten. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith avenue Kingston, N.Y. www.jvleahyfh.com
Friends will be received at the funeral home Sunday 12 to 2 p.m. Prayers at 1:45 p.m. Face coverings are required and social distancing may limit the capacity in the funeral home. Burial will be in Calverton National Cemetery Calverton, N.Y., Monday at 1 p.m. http://www.lastingmemories.com/judith-m-yinger