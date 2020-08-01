KINGSTON-Rev. Judith Star-Medicine of Kingston, N.Y., passed away on Wednesday July 29, 2020 at 4 a.m. Judith Star-Medicine “She who heals with Stars” was a Practitioner of Chinese Medicine, a Druid Priestess, a Spiritual Counselor and Astrologer. She lived and worked in Kingston, N.Y. She embraced and taught that all healing is accomplished through the healing of the trinity of body, mind and spirit. Her focus was always on empowering the individual to find the tools to access the Ascended Master within the self. She lived her life believing that all life was sacred and that we are all one. She was a mother to the world and helped so many people heal on their journey of self discovery. Judith is survived by her husband Ronald Thaisz, her stepchildren Mona, Melissa, Joshua and Micah, her spirituals daughters Natalie, Hope and Jamie, her brothers Billy and Tommy, her grandchildren Patrick, Olivia, Connor, Rysing and Vivian, Goddaughter Leah, and countless other spiritual sisters and brothers. A memorial service is being planned. The family of Judith Star-Medicine would like to thank all those who supported her on her journey back home. Arrangements are under the guidance of Lasher Funeral Home Inc. 100 Tinker Street Woodstock, N.Y. Condolences, tributes and photos may be left for Judith’s family by visiting www.lasherfh.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/rev-judith-star-medicine