Judith Studt RHINEBECK-Judith Studt, 75, of Rhinebeck, formerly of Kingston died Friday March 15, 2019 at Northern Dutchess Hospital. Born January 18, 1944 in Kingston, she was the daughter of the late Otto and Audrey (Hammond) Buckman. For 35 years, Judith was employed as the Registrar for the Ulster County Council Girl Scouts. She was an avid New York Giants fan holding season tickets and enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas with her husband Bill. Surviving is her daughter, Regina Melnik and her husband Michael of Kingston; her son William Studt, Jr. of Hurley; her grandson Michael Melnik; her sister, Regina Sigler and her husband Lee Menszak of Washingtonville. Many nieces nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and dear friends also survive. Judy’s husband, William Studt, Sr. died in January. A godson Matthew William Studt also died previously. Funeral arrangements were under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com A private family graveside service was held in Montrepose Cemetery.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 24, 2019