Julia Ann Letus KINGSTON- Julia Ann Letus, 93, of Plainfield Street, Kingston, died Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck. Born Aug. 23, 1925 in Kingston, she was a daughter of the late George and Mary (Lippert) McArdle. Julia was employed by the Manhattan Shirt Factory and Wallace’s Department Store. She was devoted to her husband. Her happiest moments were when she was surrounded by her family, especially her great-grandchildren. Julia’s faith in the Blessed Mother kept her love and adoration for her family always in her heart. For many years, she attended mass daily and went weekly to the Divine Mercy Chapel. Surviving is her son, Stephen Letus and his wife Judy of The Villages, Fla.; his daughters, Julianne Southard and fiancé Phil Buttiglieri of The Villages, Fla., Deborah Bovee of Kingston, N.Y.; grandchildren, Beth Letus, Scott Southard, Marcie Dillon, and husband Travis, Melanie Fiorelli, and Jason Letus and his wife Jessica; and great-grandchildren, Jacob, Sam, and Juliana Fiorelli, Charlotte Letus, and Taylor and Connor Dillon. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, George “Harry” Letus who died June 14th of this year; brother, George “Bud” McArdle; and her sisters, Dolores Witkowski, Mary Ambrosino, Rita Petramale, Eileen Hendricks, Dorothy Sass, Agnes Cermak, and Betty Jordan. Funeral Arrangements are under the guidance of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston, N.Y. www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home Tuesday, June 25, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. The funeral procession forms Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Joseph’s Church at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Saint Mary’s Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers may be made in the form of contributions to the Cancer Assistance for Parents (CAPS) Fund, 30 Grand Street Kingston, N.Y., 12401.
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 25, 2019