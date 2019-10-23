Home

Julia Theresa Williams Obituary
SAUGERTIES- Julia Theresa (Fleming) Williams, 76, of Saugerties, N.Y., passed away at home, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, after a courageous battle with cancer.Born in Kingston, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late Edward and C. Marie Fleming.Judy, as she was known by many, is survived by her son, Scott and wife Kimberly Williams; her daughters, Robin Coppey, Donna and her husband Paul Lobdell, Kim Williams, and Julie Williams; grandchildren, Jared Borelli, Ashley Fischer, Christian Fischer, Jaime Coppey, Jenna Coppey, Alison Wenzel (Steve), Patrick Lobdell, Kael Lobdell (Lizzie), Robert Williams, Logan Hinchey, Keiran Hinchey; great-grandchildren, Valo and Aria Corulla, Grady, Lowen and Cole Wenzel, and Lily Fischer; sister, Susan Lavarreda; brother, Thomas Fleming; nephews, Ricardo Lavarreda and Thomas “Chip” Fleming; and niece, Deidre Fleming.Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Richard “Richie” T. Williams who she married in 1961, and a brother, J. Michael Fleming.In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a contribution in Julia’s name for Cecilia Strong Sauer. Please send checks to Matt Sauer, P.O. Box 6, Mt. Marion, N.Y., 12456.We wish to take this time to offer a Huge Thank You to Hudson Valley Hospice for the wonderful care given to our mother.Cremation arrangements are under the direction of the Henry J. Bruck Funeral Home, 261 Broadway, Kingston, N.Y. To leave a message of sympathy for Judy’s family please visit www.henryjbruckfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/julia-theresa-williams
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 24, 2019
